EyePoint Pharma +15% premarket on preliminary 2019 revenues

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2019 revenues.

Q4 total and net product revenues are estimated to be between $7.5M to $8.2M and $6.9M to $7.6M, respectively.

For FY 2019, total and net product revenues are estimated between $19.3M to $20M and $15.8M to $16.5M, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 YUTIQ revenue between $4.1M - $4.5M and $11.4 - $11.8M, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2019 DEXYCU revenue between $2.8M to $3.1M and $4.4M to $4.7M, respectively.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Q4 and FY 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET.