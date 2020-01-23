BankUnited reports outstanding FY 2019

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) reported a 5% increase in EPS in spite of a challenging environment and the decline in loss share revenue.

Return on average stockholders' equity for the year-end was 10.6%, while the return on average assets was 0.95%.

Net interest margin was 2.41% for Q419, unchanged Q/Q.

The most significant reason for the decline in net interest income and the net interest margin was the decrease in accretion on formerly covered residential loans.

The cost of total deposits declined by 0.19% Q/Q, to 1.48% from 1.67%.

Loans and leases, including operating lease equipment, grew by $301M during the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and to non-performing loans were 0.47% and 53.07%, respectively.

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.05% for the year-end, compared to 0.28% Y/Y, of which 0.18% related to taxi medallion loans.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased ~0.1M shares for an aggregate purchase price of ~$4M.

Book value/common share grew to $31.33 at December 31, 2019 from $29.49 Y/Y.

Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and CEO, said, "2019 was an outstanding year for BankUnited."

