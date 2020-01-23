Facebook showing user engagement strength - Baird

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian says social media companies are seeing improved user engagement and notes that the trends "appear strongest" for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).
Sebastian cites a survey of internet users where nearly 40% of respondents reported "the same or greater usage" for Facebook Q/Q.
Older users showed "the highest rate of stable or increasing engagement."
Instagram was a clear second choice for respondents, especially for younger users.
Baird maintains an Outperform rating and $230 price target for Facebook. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Facebook shares are down 0.2% pre-market to $220.90.
