Webster CEO to add chairman title

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) President and CEO John R. Ciulla will succeed James C. Smith as chairman when Smith retires from the board at the company's 2020 annual meeting.

Smith, 71, joined Webster in 1975, became president in 1982, CEO in 1987 and chairman and CEO in 1995. In January 2018, he became non-executive chairman.

Ciulla, 54, joined the bank in 2004 and served in several management positions, including chief credit risk officer and head of commercial banking. In 2015, he was promoted to president and to CEO in January 2018.