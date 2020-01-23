Union Pacific runs a tight train in Q4

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) reports total carloads fell 11% Y/Y in Q4. Industrial volumes were flat during the quarter, while agricultural products, premium and energy shipments declined sharply.

Despite the lower carloads, the company's operating ratio was 59.7% (Q4 record) vs. 60.1% consensus and 61.6% a year ago. Lower diesel fuel prices factored into the drop.

"Given the challenging volume environment, we leveraged strong productivity to deliver solid financial results including the third consecutive quarter with an operating ratio below 60%," notes UNP CEO Lance Fritz.

Shares of UNP are down 0.79% in premarket trading to $179.50.

