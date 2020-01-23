Total, Tullow to sell stakes in Kenyan oil project - Reuters

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) have started a process to reduce their stakes in Kenya's first oil development with a joint sale, Reuters reports.

Total aims to sell as much as half of its 25% stake in the Kenyan project, while operator Tullow - which previously said it planned to sell up to 20% of its 50% stake in the blocks - now is willing to sell the entire holding, according to the report.

Tullow said earlier this month that it was targeting a final investment decision by the end of 2020, with production starting in 2022, but called the timeline "challenging."

The oil discoveries in eastern Kenya have not yet been brought to market, and a plan for initial development recently was suspended Q4 after severe weather damaged roads.