Tinder gaining new safety alert features

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) announces investing in and partnering with Noonlight, a safety company that provides emergency response services and personal safety products.

Match plans to roll out Noonlight's safety tech to U.S. users across its brands, starting with Tinder on January 28.

Users can access emergency services and transmit location data through the Noonlight app without the ability to call, talk, or text.

The Tinder integration allows a user to input details of upcoming dates, including who they are meeting and where and when the meeting will take place.