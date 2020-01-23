Altimmune up 6% premarket on encouraging ALT-702 data

Thinly traded nano cap Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is up 6% premarket on robust volume in reaction to preclinical data on ALT-702.

Three doses of ALT-702, injected into one tumor mass over five days in conjunction with an anti-CTLA4 antibody administered intraperitoneally (into the body cavity), were evaluated in a mouse model based on the CT26 colorectal carcinoma cell line.

Tumor regression was observed in both injected and non-injected lesions and overall survival was "markedly better" for the combo compared to either agent alone.

The company says ALT-702 is a targeted tumor immunostimulant, a dual TLR7/8 agonist conjugated to its depot-forming technology, designed to reverse local immunosuppression within the tumor microenvironment and stimulate systemic antitumor immune responses.