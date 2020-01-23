Huntington Bancshares Q4 EPS miss caps off a volatile year

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Q4 EPS of 28 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 31 cents and declines from 34 cents in Q3 and 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"We entered the year (2019) expecting multiple interest rate increases but instead were impacted by multiple interest rate reductions," said Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Steinour. "There also were elevated levels of macroeconomic uncertainty and significant market volatility."

Q4 net interest income (FTE) of $786M fell 2% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.

Q4 total revenue of $1.16B, in-line with consensus, fell 3% Q/Q and 1% Y/Y.

Q4 net interest margin of 3.12% fell from 3.20% in Q3 and 3.41% in Q4 2018.

Q4 return on average tangible common equity of 14.3% receded from 17.3% in both Q3 and the year-ago quarter.

2020 outlook: Sees full-year revenue rising ~1.5%-3.5% and noninterest expense up ~1%-3%.

Average loans and leases expected to increase ~3%-4% and average total deposits up ~3%-4%.

Net charge-offs in range of ~35 bps-45 bps with some moderate quarterly volatility.

Effective tax rate 15.5%-16.5%.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Huntington Bancshares EPS misses by $0.03, revenue in-line (Jan. 23)