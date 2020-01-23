Business First Bancshares to buy Pedestal Bancshares for $211M

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) agrees to buy Pedestal Bancshares in a transaction valued at ~$211.2M.
Consideration consists of ~$21.8M in cash and ~7.6M BFST shares.
Transaction is expected to close as early as Q2 2020.
On a pro forma basis as of Dec. 31, 2019, the combined institution would have been the third-largest Louisiana-headquartered bank, with total assets of ~$3.5B.
At Dec. 31, 2019, Pedestal had an estimated $1.2B in total assets, $0.9B in total loans, $1.0B in total deposits and $147.8M in shareholders’ equity.
