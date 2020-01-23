Apple's iPhone SE successor launching in March?

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming low-cost iPhone will enter mass production next month, according to Bloomberg sources.

The 4.7-inch device could launch as early as March.

The phone will include Touch ID but not Face ID and the same processor as the iPhone 11.

The handset's assembly will be split between Hon Hai/Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron.

The phone will look similar to the iPhone 8 and will be Apple's first low-cost model since the iPhone SE, which launched in 2016 for $399.

Apple set itself the goal of shipping more than 200M total iPhone units in 2020.