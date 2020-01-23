Plymouth Industrial gets $100M equity-secured term loan

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEMKT:PLYM) closes on a new $100M senior equity secured term loan, consistent with its plan to move away from property-secured credit and ultimately to institutional based unsecured debt.

New facility provides $45M of current funding at closing and provide borrowing capacity to finance additional opportunities in its acquisition pipeline.

Term loan bears interest at 200-250 basis points over LIBOR depending on leverage and matures in October 2020.

The REIT also updates on Q4 activity — completes the purchase of 13 industrial building for $102.1M and leases commencing in Q4 totaled 660K square feet.