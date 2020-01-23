Freeport-McMoRan beats Q4 earnings estimates but production falls

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -2.9% pre-market despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and a 6% Y/Y revenue increase to $3.91B.

Q4 copper sales rose 15% to 906M lbs. from 785M lbs. in the year-ago quarter, mostly due to an extension of mining from the Grasberg open pit in Indonesia, which was completed during the quarter.

Q4 gold sales rose 20% to 317K oz., also reflecting an extension of mining from the Grasberg open pit.

But Q4 copper production fell 1.7% to 827M lbs. and gold output fell 33% to 223K oz.

For 2020, the company forecasts sales of 3.5B lbs. of copper and 800K oz. of gold, including 725M lbs. of copper and 105K oz. of gold in Q1.

Q4 consolidated average unit net cash costs for Freeport's copper mines of $1.67/lb. were higher than the year-ago average of $1.54/lb., primarily reflecting lower production volumes as Indonesia continues to ramp-up production from its significant underground ore bodies.

Freeport forecasts 2020 capex of $2.8B vs. $2.65B in 2019.