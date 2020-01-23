Bridgewater's Prince talks end of economic cycle, while Baupost's Klarman warns

Holding court in Davos, Bridgewater co-CIO Bob Prince says the boom/bust cycle is over. Central banks, he says, are in a box. They can't ease because they need to hold onto their bullets in case a slowdown does come, and secular deflationary forces mean they can't tighten.

Investment implications: Cash is trash, says Prince (paraphrasing here).

Not at Davos, Baupost's Seth Klarman sticks to recent form, saying the "rocket fuel" behind 2019's bull run "will run out." The "Oracle of Boston" took cash at Baupost up to 31% of the portfolio at year's end. His fund's return last year was just under 10%.