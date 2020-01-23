Citrix targets raised after Q4 beats

Wedbush (Neutral) raises its Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) target from $92 to $110, saying yesterday's earnings report showed the subscription model transition taking "a step in the right direction."

The firm notes that the transition will take time and that the guidance, while better than expected, was a bit mixed.

Morgan Stanley (Underweight) lifts the target from $110 to $113, noting that strength in service providers drove upside.

The firm says the FY20 outlook "implies uneven progress on cloud transition," which brings timing uncertainty to revenue and FCF acceleration.