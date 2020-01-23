Engie wins 30-year concession project in Brazil

Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) says it was awarded a 30-year concession to construct a €750M ($831M) project in Brazil.

The French firm says the greenfield project includes the construction, operation and maintenance of a 1,800-km electric power transmission line, a new substation and the expansion of three existing substations.

Separately, Engie says it sold a 74% stake in 12 of its solar projects in India to Edelweiss Group, which will acquire a controlling stake in 813 MW of solar generation capacity.

Engie says the sale will enable it to reduce net debt by more than €400M; financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.