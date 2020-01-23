Oppenheimer highlights upside with Starbucks

Oppenheimer reiterates Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) as a top pick in the week ahead of the coffee chain's earnings report.
The firm points to same-store sales momentum in the U.S. and China, as well as potential margin expansion.
"We see opportunities for attractive '20 operating margin expansion owing to supply chain savings, G&A improvements, lappage of significant investments and more optimized labor productivity. While SBUX will continue to smartly invest in employees and digital, any upside to sales guidance may exhibit stronger flow-through. Every 50bps margin impacts EPS by ~$0.10 and represents largest lever to mgmt's $3.00-3.05 EPS guidance."
Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on SBUX and price target of $105.00. Analyst Brian Bittner says the PT is 31X the FY21 EPS estimate, which is slightly above historical averages but appears warranted with the recent business momentum.
