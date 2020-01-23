GATX +9% on higher than expected Q4 earnings

GATX Corp (NYSE:GATX) +8.9% pre-market as the company says that Q4 results exceed original expectations

In Rail North America, a continuing market oversupply of railcars, along with reduced carload volume and increased railroad velocity, put pressure on lease rates throughout the year, however the company was able to maintain 99% fleet utilization.

For 2020, anticipates lower segment profit in Rail North America as aforementioned market challenges in the North American rail industry are expected to persist in 2020.

Though declining performance at Rail North America to be offset by increasingly strong performance in Rail International on strong demand for new and existing railcars in Europe and India.

Forecasts 2020 earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.80, compared to consensus of $5.25/share.

Previously: GATX EPS beats by $0.32, misses on revenue (Jan. 23)