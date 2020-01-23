Evoke Pharma up 10% premarket on Gimoti deal in U.S.

Thinly traded nano cap Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) perks up 10% premarket on modestly higher volume on the heels of its agreement with life sciences commercial services provider Eversana for the commercialization and distribution of Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray in the U.S.

Under the terms of the deal, EVOK will reimburse Eversana for certain costs and a percentage of profits (mid-to-high teens) after Gimoti sales surpass a certain level. Eversana has also agreed to provide a credit revolver to EVOK up to $5M.

Its marketing application for adult women with acute or recurrent diabetic gastroparesis is currently under FDA review with an action date of June 19.

EVOK and Novos Growth Partners have mutually agreed to terminate their commercialization agreement inked a year ago.