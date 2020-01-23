Applied Industrial Technologies narrows guidance range for 2020

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) reports Q2 revenue decline of 0.8% Y/Y to $833.4M, down 4% on an organic daily basis.

Q2 overall margins: Gross profit increased marginally 2 bps to 28.9%; operating income declined 22 bps to 7%, and EBITDA declined 11 bps to 8.9%.

The Company announced cash dividend of $0.32/common share payable on Feb. 28, 2020.

"We are executing on our earnings commitments midway through fiscal 2020 despite tepid demand industry-wide, and are on track to achieve record free cash flow." said Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied's President & CEO.

2020 Revised Guidance: Adj. EPS $4.20-4.40 on a sales decline of 0-2% Y/Y or 3-5% on an organic daily basis; free cash of $200-220M, up 30% at the midpoint.

Previously: Applied Industrial Technologies EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Jan. 23 2020)

Previously: Applied Industrial Technologies declares $0.32 dividend (Jan. 23 2020)