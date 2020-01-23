Citi adds Amphenol to Focus List after beats

Citi analyst Jim Suva says to buy during the dip following Amphenol's (NYSE:APH) earnings report.

Amphenol reported Q4 beats but its FY20 EPS view missed the lowest analyst estimate at $3.76-3.84.

Suva: "In the months ahead, as the company speaks and meets with investors, the discovery will occur that Amphenol is that same well run agile company and the 2020 outlook was conservative."

Citi adds APH to its US Focus List while maintaining a Buy rating and $115 target. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.