Comcast -3% after warning of heavier video sub losses

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) reversed earlier premarket gains and turned lower before the bell and has come out of today's open down 3% after warning of more video subscriber losses this year.

On the company's earnings call, CFO Michael Cavanagh said that considering ongoing consumer trends and planned rate increases this year, expect higher declines in 2020. The rate increases were delayed from Q4 and so will land more heavily on 2020 numbers.

Video sub declines had accelerated in 2019: to a 3.2% fall vs. a 1.6% drop in 2018.

