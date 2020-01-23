More on H.B. Fuller Q4 earnings miss

H.B. Fuller (FUL -2.3% ) Q4 sales decreased 3.8% Y/Y to $739M, negatively impacted by foreign currency exchange rates, and divestiture of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business

Organic revenue was down 0.9% Y/Y

Adjusted gross profit margin of 27.6% was down 20bps driven by lower revenues and temporary higher manufacturing and inventory write off costs

2019 operating cash flow of $269M enabled debt pay down of $268M, exceeding initial 2019 paydown target of $200M as well as exceeding its updated outlook of $260M.

For 2020, anticipates adjusted EPS of $3.15 to $3.35 and adjusted EBITDA of $440M to $460M; organic revenue growth is expected to be 1% to 2%

