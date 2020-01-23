Stocks turn lower amid rising China virus worries

Stocks open with broad losses, as the spread of the China coronavirus weighs on sentiment in global equity markets; Dow -0.5% , S&P 500 and Nasdaq both -0.4% .

China locked down more cities ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations, which has fed into the theme that reduced consumer spending could lead to lower earnings growth if the virus continues to spread.

European bourses trade in the red, with Germany's DAX -0.7% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% and France's CAC -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng -1.5% and China's Shanghai Composite -2.8% .

In the U.S., Procter & Gamble ( +0.4% ), Travelers ( -4.3% ), Texas Instruments ( -1.7% ) and Comcast ( -2.3% ) all beat quarterly earnings estimates but most are trading lower in the early going.

Energy ( -1.2% ), materials ( -1% ) and financials ( -1% ) are leading the retreat among the S&P sectors, while the rate-sensitive utilities group ( +0.1% ) ekes out a gain.

U.S. Treasury prices move higher, driving down the two-year yield by a basis point to 1.49% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower to 1.73%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.62.

WTI March crude oil -3% to $55.04/bbl amid growing concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus.

Still ahead: leading indicators, KC Fed manufacturing survey