JetBlue stands out in airline sector

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is up 1.31% in early trading to stand in contrast to drops for peers across the airline sector.

Earnings reports from American Airlines (AAL -2.7% ) and Southwest Airlines are in the mix, as well as some broad concerns over the impact of the coronavirus spreading out of China. Decliners includes United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) -1.6% , Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) -1.1% , Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) -2.2% , SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) -1.50% and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) -1.4% .

JetBlue may be standing out today due to the dramatic cost-cutting drive initiated by management that is geared toward setting up the airline for budget-friendly airfares over the next decade as it ramps up capacity.