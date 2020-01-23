Iron ore prices weighed by China virus outbreak

The iron ore price outlook has weakened on fears that the coronavirus outbreak could delay the spring restart of construction projects, Argus Media reports.

In Asia afternoon trade, 62% fines futures fell 3.9% to $90.65/mt, its lowest level this year, and Dalian Commodity Exchange 62% iron ore futures fell 2.3% to 649.5 yuan/mt ($93.70/mt), according to the report.

The virus could reduce consumption of consumer goods, which would cut demand for flat steel used in manufacturing autos and appliances, and delay the return of workers to construction sites upon conclusion of the Chinese New Year holiday period.

It is far too early to assess how construction activity might be affected by the coronavirus, but it is another risk factor for the outlook for iron ore and steel demand, Reuters' Clyde Russell writes.

Potentially relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY