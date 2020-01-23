Boating rally after MarineMax earnings smasher

MarineMax (HZO +22.4% ) soars after topping even the highest Q4 revenue estimate turned in by analysts and lifting its full-year profit forecast. The company says it expects to build on the strong start to the fiscal year and leverage the excitement in the industry with a robust slate of upcoming boat shows.

MarineMax's strong outlook is also giving a major lift to sector peers MasterCraft Boat (MCFT +7.5% ), Marine Products (MPX +3.2% ), Malibu Boats (MBUU +3.3% ) and Brunswick (BC +2.1% ).

