Wayfair -3% after Loop Capital turns cautious

Loop Capital lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to a Hold rating after having the online retailer set at Buy.

The firm says it's refining estimates on a less favorable environment for digital advertising after taking in comments from retailers at the ICR Conference.

"Though we’re maintaining our estimate for 25% direct revenue growth in 4Q, we’re actually increasing our estimate for direct revenue growth in 2020 from +23% to +30%," notes the analyst team.

Loop Capital trims its price target to $105 from $115 to nearly match the average sell-side PT of $105.34. Wayfair traded as high as $173.72 last year.