GasLog Partners, Golar LNG Partners sink on Evercore ISI downgrade

GasLog Partners (GLOP -13.2%) and Golar LNG Partners (GMLP -3.7%) both plunge to 52-week lows after Evercore ISI downgrades shares, citing balance sheet "holes" in 2020 and likely distribution cuts on the way.
GLOP is double downgraded to Underperform from Outperform with an $11 price target, slashed from $24, while GMLP is cut to In-line from Outperform with a $9 target.
Evercore analyst Jonathan Chappell thinks tanker equities are set up to perform well over the next 12-18 months given a tighter supply and demand outlook for 2020-21, but the LNG shipping outlook "couldn't be more different," as Chappell foresees a massive capacity overhang and little expected incremental demand in 2021.
GLOP's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.
