Boeing wildcard stands over airline earnings

The Boeing 737 Max grounding was a major talking point of the airline companies that reported earnings today.

"Our operational and financial performances in 2019 were truly remarkable considering an estimated $828 million reduction in operating income and the significant reduction in planned flights due to the MAX groundings," noted Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.6% ) CEO Gary Kelly. The Southwest management team made clear today that they are looking for more compensation from Boeing (BA +1.3% ).

American Airlines (AAL +0.3% ) also discussed the impact of the 737 grounding and its aim to be compensated by Boeing. On the conference call, execs pointed to the "huge transfer of share" from carriers that operate the Max to carriers that don't fly the Max. The impact on AAL's hiring, training and accounting was also dissected.

One of those carriers that is benefiting from the grounding is JetBlue (JBLU +4.4% ) , which guided for capacity growth of 5.5% to 7.5% this year without the Max to worry about. Other airlines that don't fly the Max are Hawaiian Holdings (HA +0.6% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -0.9% ), Allegiant Travel (ALGT +0.7% ), Mesa Air Group (MESA +3.3% ) and Skywest (SKYW +0.5% ).

On the positive side for the industry as a whole, all three carriers that reported earnings today pointed to strong business demand trends in the U.S. during their conference calls and prepared remarks.