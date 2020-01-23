NovaGold advancing Donlin Gold project 'up the value chain'

NovaGold (NG +3.2% ) is rising after reporting in-line earnings for the full year and "significant permitting progress" on its flagship Donlin Gold project in Alaska, which the company owns equally with Barrick Gold.

The company says it completed FY 2019 with $148.5M in cash and term deposits, providing "the financial strength to advance the Donlin Gold project up the value chain."

NovaGold says it will launch Donlin Gold's largest drill program in 12 years during 2020, with 80-holes totaling 22K meters planned in the ACMA and Lewis deposit areas.

NovaGold anticipates spending $31M in 2020, which includes $20M to fund its share of expenditures at Donlin Gold.

"Advancement of Donlin Gold is taking place at an extraordinary time in the gold cycle, as the renewal of interest in gold is happening against the backdrop of declining new discoveries, challenging geopolitics of mine supplies, the continuing erosion of grades of existing deposits and increasing global uncertainty and volatility," the company says.