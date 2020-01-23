Microsoft raised on cloud, M&A potential

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) gets a target boost from $158 to $190 at Piper Sandler, citing the company's "unique opportunity to further elevate its cloud leadership position through share gains and needle-moving M&A."

Analyst Brent Bracelin sees several 2020 tailwinds, including cloud momentum, rising GitHub developer popularity, continued expansion into the $80B security market, and gaming estimates that look conservative.

The primary headwind is the continuing CPU shortages at Intel, but Bracelin sees the tailwinds outweighing the headwinds.