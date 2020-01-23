Microsoft raised on cloud, M&A potential

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) gets a target boost from $158 to $190 at Piper Sandler, citing the company's "unique opportunity to further elevate its cloud leadership position through share gains and needle-moving M&A."
Analyst Brent Bracelin sees several 2020 tailwinds, including cloud momentum, rising GitHub developer popularity, continued expansion into the $80B security market, and gaming estimates that look conservative.
The primary headwind is the continuing CPU shortages at Intel, but Bracelin sees the tailwinds outweighing the headwinds.
Microsoft shares are up 0.3% to $166.26. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.
