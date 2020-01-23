Energy names tumble as China virus worries smack crude prices

The energy sector (XLE -1.1%) is today's weakest performing group in a broader market that trades modestly lower, as the spread of the coronavirus from China sparks worries of reduced fuel demand and weaker economic growth.
WTI March crude -2.6% to $55.23; Brent March crude -2.4% at $61.68/bbl.
The sector has been a pocket of relative weakness this week and is now -3.8% since Friday, while WTI crude has plunged 6.3% to within a dollar of the $54.07/bbl November low.
The potential for a pandemic has stirred memories of the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, which also started in China and dented economic growth and led to a slump in travel.
"We estimate a price shock of up to $5/bbl if the crisis develops into a SARS-style epidemic based on historical oil price movements," JPM Commodities Research says.
Among noteworthy movers in the sector: MRO -2.1%, PXD -2.4%, EOG -2.4%, APA -1.3%, COP -1.8%, OXY -1.9%, SLB -1.6%, XOM -1.3%.
ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, DWT, BGR, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, DRIP, DBO, FENY, ERY, DIG, FIF, NDP, OILU, DTO, IYE, USL, DUG, IEO, OILD, USOI, WTIU, CRAK
Now read: The Fortune Teller Positions For 2020: Technology, Energy, Industrials, Healthcare And Precious Metals »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on XLE