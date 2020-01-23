Energy names tumble as China virus worries smack crude prices

The energy sector (XLE -1.1% ) is today's weakest performing group in a broader market that trades modestly lower, as the spread of the coronavirus from China sparks worries of reduced fuel demand and weaker economic growth.

WTI March crude -2.6% to $55.23; Brent March crude -2.4% at $61.68/bbl.

The sector has been a pocket of relative weakness this week and is now -3.8% since Friday, while WTI crude has plunged 6.3% to within a dollar of the $54.07/bbl November low.

The potential for a pandemic has stirred memories of the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, which also started in China and dented economic growth and led to a slump in travel.

"We estimate a price shock of up to $5/bbl if the crisis develops into a SARS-style epidemic based on historical oil price movements," JPM Commodities Research says.

Among noteworthy movers in the sector: MRO -2.1% , PXD -2.4% , EOG -2.4% , APA -1.3% , COP -1.8% , OXY -1.9% , SLB -1.6% , XOM -1.3% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, DWT, BGR, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, DRIP, DBO, FENY, ERY, DIG, FIF, NDP, OILU, DTO, IYE, USL, DUG, IEO, OILD, USOI, WTIU, CRAK