Credit Suisse sees light guide from Union Pacific

Credit Suisse thinks Union Pacific (UNP +2.1%) could beat its operating ratio guidance.
"The 2020 OR target is a little worse than we are modeling, but we think the co is likely being conservative," updates analyst Allison Landry.
CS expects Union Pacific to record an operating ratio of 57.3% in 2020 vs. the guidance mark of ~59%. A reduced headcount of around 8% and at least $500M in productivity gains should help keep a lid on costs this year.
The firm keeps an Outperform rating on UNP and price target of $215.
