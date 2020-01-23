Environmental groups lose Norway Arctic oil lawsuit appeal

An Oslo appeals court approves Norway's plans for more Arctic oil exploration, dismissing a lawsuit by Greenpeace and other environmental groups that a 2015-16 oil licensing round that gave awards to Equinor (EQNR -1.1% ) and others had breached Norway's constitution.

The appeals court found that the use of Norwegian oil by foreign customers was relevant to the case, unlike the original district court ruling, but said the argument was not enough to find in favor of the environmental groups.

"The court agrees with the state that the Barents Sea petroleum activity does not contravene the constitution," Norway's energy ministry says.

Greenpeace says it will appeal the case to Norway's supreme court.