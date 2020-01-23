Key Nokia investor suggests product problems are fixed

Solidium, Finland's state investment firm and a top investor in Nokia (NOK -1.2% ), had critical words for the equipment maker's 2019 but suggests key problems are behind the company.

Antti Makinen, CEO of Solidium - owner of 3.85% of Nokia - sent "feisty feedback" about communications quality after Nokia's sudden guidance cut in October that sent shares spiraling.

"We were very disappointed by the radical change in (Nokia's) guidance and above all in their communications about it," Makinen told Reuters.

Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority has started an investigation into the profit warning.

But Nokia has largely overcome product development mistakes from last year, Solidium says, and it suggests that the 5G issues are fixed.

Nokia is set to report earnings Feb. 6, with consensus for EPS of $0.14 on revenues of $7.59B.