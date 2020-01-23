Lundin Mining meets guidance at all operations

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF -4% ) achieves its production guidance for all the metals; produced 67,131 tonnes of copper in Q4, taking total production for the year to 235,498 tonnes

The Candelaria mine, produced 39,221 tonnes in Q4

Zinc production stood at 38,925 tonnes, with FY output in line with its guidance of 149,000 tonnes - 157,000 tonnes.

Nickel production of 13,494 tonnes for 2019 was also within the 12,000 tonnes - 14,000 tonnes guidance.

The group’s copper production is forecast to increase by more than 20% in 2020, zinc production by 18% and nickel production by 22%.