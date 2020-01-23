Texas Instruments gets Street-high target after earnings

Citi (Buy) raises its Texas Instruments (TXN -0.8% ) target from $135 to $150 after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Christopher Danely cites the upside results and guidance, attributed to broad recovery in most end markets.

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight) lifts TXN from $119 to $125, calling it a "solid, well-run company" but noting that Q4 was still "well below" seasonal growth.

Jefferies gives Texas Instruments the new Street-high target of $164, saying management's comments confirm "the inventory correction is largely over" and expects a "robust inventory restock" in 2020.

Texas Instruments has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.