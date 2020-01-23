Virgin Galactic cools off after rocket ride

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is down 5.50% after spiking to a new post-IPO high of $19.84 yesterday.

The stock is in a bit of a honeymoon period with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UBS all recently issuing strong comments on the upside potential and earnings not due out until February 25. Analysts think that even the company's quarterly losses will be overlooked for the short term if the update on bookings and the spaceflight timetable is positive.

Virgin Galactic is up more than 85% since its debut.