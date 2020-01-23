Annova LNG wins supply deal with Enbridge for proposed project

Exelon-led (EXC -0.2% ) Annova LNG says it won a 20-year supply deal with Enbridge's (ENB -0.2% ) Valley Crossing Pipeline to provide transportation for the proposed 6.5M mt/year liquefied natural gas facility in Brownsville, Tex., which was approved by federal regulators in November.

Under the terms of the precedent agreement, the existing Valley Crossing Pipeline from Agua Dulce to Brownsville will be expanded, along with the construction of a nine-mile lateral connecting the pipeline to Annova LNG's facility.

Annova LNG says it plans to start commissioning in 2024 and commercial operations early the following year.