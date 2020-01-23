Exxon set to sell U.K., Germany upstream assets - Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.4% ) plans to start gauging buyer interest in its U.K. and German upstream operations in the coming weeks, as part of its ongoing divestment of overseas assets, Bloomberg reports.

Exxon aims to start a sale process for its U.K. North Sea assets imminently and then begin marketing its assets in Germany to potential acquirers shortly afterward, according to the report, which says the two disposals could fetch a combined $2B-plus.

Exxon's U.K. operations produce 80K bbl/day of oil and 441M cf/day of gas, ~5% of the country's total oil and gas output, and its German assets produce 45K boe/day.