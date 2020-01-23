Telecom Italia still open to combo with Open Fiber - CEO

Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIAJF) is still open to merging fiber-optic assets with Open Fiber, according to reports.

TI CEO Luigi Gubitosi says talks are still ongoing with Open Fiber owners Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) and state lender CDP, though "in life there is always a plan B."

Those talks are currently at a standstill over numerous issues.

And they've stalled potential talks with other infrastructure funds, including Allianz, Goldman Sachs, KKR, Macquarie and Brookfield. "Funds have shown an interest in investing, even at valuations that could appear aggressive," Gubitosi says.