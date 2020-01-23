Seeking Alpha
Edwards Lifesciences down 5% on recent drop in heart valve replacements

Edwards Lifesciences (EW -5.4%) slips on average volume in apparent response to a Jefferies report of a "sharp step down" last month in the growth of heart valve replacements.

Hospital purchasing data for December showed growth ranging from -2% to +3% for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures compared to 27-28% growth in October and November. Jefferies cautions over reading too much into one month due to lags in data reporting and the lack of new sites in the same-store sales model.

The company is scheduled to report Q4 results after the close on Thursday, January 30.

SA Authors rating is Bullish as is the Sell Side rating.

