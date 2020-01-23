No $100 oil 'for a long time,' Chevron CEO says

Oil prices may not reach $100/bbl "for a long time" thanks to the boom in U.S. shale production, Chevron (CVX -0.2% ) CEO Michael Wirth tells CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We've moved from a period of time where there was a belief we were approaching peak oil, and now we're in an era of abundance," Wirth says.

The world is not running out of oil, which means prices are now less prone to bouts of volatility, Wirth says; this was on display following the September attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, which initially sent oil prices spiking 15% before returning to their pre-attack levels within a few weeks.

Responding to a central theme at the World Economic Forum of sustainable investing, including how society can transition to cleaner sources of fuel, Wirth says "we need everything." The energy system has "always been in transition... always moved to a more reliable, affordable and cleaner state, and that will never end."