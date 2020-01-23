ArcelorMittal's South Africa business expects 2019 earnings drop

The South African subsidiary of ArcelorMittal (MT -2.7% ) says its 2019 earnings will come in considerably lower than in 2018 due to "an exceptionally difficult year."

ArcelorMittal South Africa expects FY 2019 headline earnings will decline by at least 4.3B rand ($298M) and fall to a loss, compared with headline earnings of 968M in the previous year.

"The 2019 financial year unexpectedly represented the most challenging year since the global financial crisis for the world steel industry, and an exceptionally difficult year for the South African economy and ArcelorMittal South Africa," the company says.