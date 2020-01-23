American Express Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.01 (+15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.36B (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, axp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 7 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:American Express: A Good Bet Ahead Of Earnings