NextEra Energy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (-0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.58B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nee has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.