Synchrony Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.15B (-11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, syf has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.