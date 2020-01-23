Air Products and Chemicals Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.29B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, apd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.