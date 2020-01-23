Synovus Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $484.72M (+31.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, snv has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.